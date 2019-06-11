The team that came up short in the Class 3A baseball state championship in 2019 could be the favorite to win it in 2020.
The Warrenton Warriors had eight players selected to this year's Coastal Range all-league team — one sophomore, five juniors and only two seniors.
Four of the juniors were on the first team, with junior catcher Jake Morrow named as the league's Player of the Year.
John Karns of Rainier was selected as the Coach of the Year, after leading the Columbians to a co-league championship with the Warriors.
Rainier had nine all-league selections, which included six seniors.
Warrenton's other first team players included juniors Gabe Breitmeyer, Devin Jackson and Austin Little.
Sophomore Duane Falls and senior Dalton Knight were named second team, with junior Alec Herrera and senior Kale’o Kapua earning honorable mention.
Warrenton's league Players of the Year since 1994: Todd Kobrzycki (1994), Ben Hartley (1996), Brian Bruney (1999-2000), Dan Gates (2001), Tyler McGrorty (2003), Nate McBride (2004), Michael Moore (2008), Reese Johnson (2011), Jake Morrow (2019).
Coastal Range all-league
Player of the Year: Jake Morrow, Warrenton
Coach of the Year: John Karns, Rainier
First team
Jake Morrow, Jr., Warrenton
Gabe Breitmeyer, Jr., Warrenton
Austin Cantrell, Sr., Rainier
Eli DeMello, Jr., Taft
Tyee Fisher, Sr., Taft
Devin Jackson, Jr., Warrenton
Jordan Kangas, Jr., Rainier
Cody Knott, Sr., Taft
Austin Little, Jr., Warrenton
Kaleb Reid, Sr., Willamina
Joey Tripp, Sr., Rainier
Cade Warren, Jr., Clatskanie
Jackson Young, Sr., Catlin Gabel
Second team
Nick Colton, Sr., Willamina
Dawson Evenson, Jr., Clatskanie
Duane Falls, So., Warrenton
Trent Fisher, Jr., Taft
Wyatt Hoke, Sr., Catlin Gabel
Logan Keizur, Sr., Rainier
Bleiz Kimbrough, Sr., Taft
Dalton Knight, Sr., Warrenton
Braden Marcum, So., Rainier
Luke Roth, Sr., Clatskanie
Kenney Tripp, Fr., Rainier
Kellen Woodcock, So., Catlin Gabel
Honorable mention
Hunter Boulch, Sr., Rainier
Tanner Chapman, Sr., Rainier
Jonathan Edelman, Sr., Catlin Gabel
Foster Evenson, Sr., Clatskanie
Mike Hart, Fr., Catlin Gabel
Nick Hawk, Sr., Willamina
Alec Herrera, Jr., Warrenton
Kale’o Kapua, Sr., Warrenton
Fco Ramos, So., Taft
Jayden Robb, Sr., Rainier
