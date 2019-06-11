The team that came up short in the Class 3A baseball state championship in 2019 could be the favorite to win it in 2020.

The Warrenton Warriors had eight players selected to this year's Coastal Range all-league team — one sophomore, five juniors and only two seniors.

Four of the juniors were on the first team, with junior catcher Jake Morrow named as the league's Player of the Year.

John Karns of Rainier was selected as the Coach of the Year, after leading the Columbians to a co-league championship with the Warriors.

Rainier had nine all-league selections, which included six seniors.

Warrenton's other first team players included juniors Gabe Breitmeyer, Devin Jackson and Austin Little.

Sophomore Duane Falls and senior Dalton Knight were named second team, with junior Alec Herrera and senior Kale’o Kapua earning honorable mention.

Warrenton's league Players of the Year since 1994: Todd Kobrzycki (1994), Ben Hartley (1996), Brian Bruney (1999-2000), Dan Gates (2001), Tyler McGrorty (2003), Nate McBride (2004), Michael Moore (2008), Reese Johnson (2011), Jake Morrow (2019).

Coastal Range all-league

Player of the Year: Jake Morrow, Warrenton

Coach of the Year: John Karns, Rainier

First team

Jake Morrow, Jr., Warrenton

Gabe Breitmeyer, Jr., Warrenton

Austin Cantrell, Sr., Rainier

Eli DeMello, Jr., Taft

Tyee Fisher, Sr., Taft

Devin Jackson, Jr., Warrenton

Jordan Kangas, Jr., Rainier

Cody Knott, Sr., Taft

Austin Little, Jr., Warrenton

Kaleb Reid, Sr., Willamina

Joey Tripp, Sr., Rainier

Cade Warren, Jr., Clatskanie

Jackson Young, Sr., Catlin Gabel

Second team

Nick Colton, Sr., Willamina

Dawson Evenson, Jr., Clatskanie

Duane Falls, So., Warrenton

Trent Fisher, Jr., Taft

Wyatt Hoke, Sr., Catlin Gabel

Logan Keizur, Sr., Rainier

Bleiz Kimbrough, Sr., Taft

Dalton Knight, Sr., Warrenton

Braden Marcum, So., Rainier

Luke Roth, Sr., Clatskanie

Kenney Tripp, Fr., Rainier

Kellen Woodcock, So., Catlin Gabel

Honorable mention

Hunter Boulch, Sr., Rainier

Tanner Chapman, Sr., Rainier

Jonathan Edelman, Sr., Catlin Gabel

Foster Evenson, Sr., Clatskanie

Mike Hart, Fr., Catlin Gabel

Nick Hawk, Sr., Willamina

Alec Herrera, Jr., Warrenton

Kale’o Kapua, Sr., Warrenton

Fco Ramos, So., Taft

Jayden Robb, Sr., Rainier

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.