After a doubleheader rainout at Monroe and a nine-day layoff, the Warrenton baseball team returned to action Thursday, for Day 1 of the Santiam Christian tournament in Adair Village.
Warrenton's Dalton Knight won a pitcher's dual, helping the Warriors defeat Riddle 2-1.
Riddle pitcher Drake Borschowa allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks, while Knight countered with 15 strikeouts and two walks, and also gave up four hits.
Borschowa was 2-for-4 at the plate, and drove in teammate Dylan Moore with a two-out single in the second inning.
Warrenton's only two runs came in the fourth, when Jacob Morrow reached on a walk, Devin Jackson followed with a drag bunt single, and Kale'o Kapua was safe on a fielder's choice.
Duane Falls drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Morrow, and Ethan Caldwell's infield hit down the third base line scored the eventual game-winner.
“It was a really well-pitched game,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “Not a lot of offense, and Borschowa was the best pitcher we've faced. He was the hardest thrower we've seen — he hit 84 on the radar gun — with a nice tight curve.”
Warrenton will play Friday at 4 p.m. against host Santiam Christian. Ranked No. 5 in the latest 3A rankings, the Warriors improved to 3-1 overall.
