Two wins in one day, and the Warrenton Warriors are in first place in the Coastal Range League baseball standings.
The Warriors swept past Taft in a Friday doubleheader at Lincoln City, 7-5 and 3-2, in Warrenton’s first two league games of the season.
Taft — which won the West Valley League a year ago with a 12-0 record — suffered its first two league losses since 2017. The Tigers had opened league play earlier in the week with a win over Rainier.
The Warriors collected 18 hits on the day, including 11 in the opener.
“We were really aggressive at the plate today, both games,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “We did a great job of driving the ball and hitting up the middle. It’s the best we’ve looked at the plate in a while.”
Warrenton also overcame some defensive mistakes (four errors in Game 1) to hold off the Tigers, who scored a run in the seventh inning of both games.
Gabe Breitmeyer and Duane Falls had three hits apiece to lead the offensive attack in the opener, with Jake Morrow scoring three runs and driving in two.
Devin Jackson (four hits allowed, five strikeouts, three walks) started on the mound and picked up the win in Game 1, with Breitmeyer pitching the final two innings.
The Warriors stranded 10 baserunners, but pushed across seven runs in the first four innings to build a safe lead.
Dalton Knight went the distance in Game 2, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
The Tigers had runners at first and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but the Warriors turned a 6-3 double play to end the game.
Before the final outs, “We had called a time out to regroup, I told everybody to relax and that we’d get out of it,” Wolfe said. “And that’s what happened. We looked sharp through the sixth, faltered a little in the seventh, but we regrouped and turned the DP. (The players) just had great communication on the field today. The entire doubleheader, the communication was phenomenal.”
Morrow had another two hits in Game 2, as did Falls, who finished the day with five hits.
The No. 4-ranked Warriors improve to 6-2 overall, and are scheduled to host games with Willamina (Monday), Clatskanie (Tuesday) and two with Rainier (Friday).
