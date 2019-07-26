After their successful playoff run in the spring season, the Warrenton baseball program opened the summer season playoffs with a loss to West Albany in a Friday afternoon game in Corvallis.
Three Bulldog pitchers struck out 17 batters and combined on a two-hit shutout, helping West Albany to a 7-0 win over the Warriors in a first round game of the Junior Baseball state tournament at Crescent Valley High School.
West Albany advances to the semifinals Saturday against Churchill, which defeated host Crescent Valley, 4-2. Warrenton will play Crescent Valley in a consolation game of the eight-team tournament, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Bulldog pitchers Chase Reynolds, Wyatt Javage and Porter Phillips allowed two hits (Jake Morrow and a double by Austin Little) and walked four, but 17 of Warrenton's 21 outs were strikeouts.
The Warriors did not help themselves defensively, committing seven errors.
Warrenton starter Devin Jackson “pitched well — we just didn't help him,” said Warrior coach Lennie Wolfe. “And of our 17 strikeouts, 10 were called third strikes. We did not swing the bats.”
Reynolds — the Pitcher of the Year in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference — started and pitched three innings, before giving way to Javage, who also pitched three innings. Both struck out seven.
Offensively, West Albany opened the scoring in the top of the first, putting two runners on base following a Warrior error and a single by Reynolds.
Phillips followed with a two-run double to center field, and Simon Mathios continued the two-out rally with a double to left to plate Phillips for a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Warrenton's Gabe Breitmeyer drew a one-out walk and Morrow singled to center, but Breitmeyer was thrown out at the plate on Morrow's base hit, in one of the Warriors' few scoring opportunities.
The Bulldogs tacked on a run in the third, a double by Nathan Marshall that scored Michael Cale.
