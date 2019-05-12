In a game that finished with 22 runs and 11 errors, Monroe managed to hold off Warrenton for a 12-10 win Saturday afternoon in a nonleague baseball game at Monroe.
The game featured the Dragons, 21-1 overall and the No. 5-ranked team at the Class 2A level, vs. the Warriors, now ranked seventh in Class 3A, with both squads hoping to make deep runs in their respective state playoffs.
Warrenton wasted no time in building a lead.
A leadoff walk to Austin Little in the first inning was followed by a single from Gabe Breitmeyer and a run-scoring double by Jacob Morrow.
An error allowed Morrow to score for a 2-0 lead, and the Warriors led 3-0 after a half inning.
Monroe answered with three runs in the bottom of the first, then Warrenton re-took the lead in the top of the second.
Kale'o Kapua was hit by a pitch, which was followed by three straight walks to force in the go-ahead run.
From there, the Dragons scored four runs in the third and three more in the fifth for a 10-5 lead.
The Warriors made a big move in the top of the sixth, loading the bases on an error and two walks.
Alec Herrera's single scored Little, Herrera came in on a double by Dalton Knight, and Morrow scored on an error, one of three in the inning by the Dragons, whose lead was cut to 10-9.
Monroe pushed its lead back to 12-9 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Warriors picked up in the top of the seventh right where they left off in the sixth.
Little was hit by a pitch to lead off, and he scored on Morrow's single.
Duane Falls followed with another hit, and with two outs, Knight drew a walk to load the bases.
But Monroe pitcher Austin Teran and the Dragons finally managed to retire the Warriors, striking out the final batter for the win.
“We hit the ball and competed … we just didn't have our best game on the mound and didn't defend well,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, whose son Dan is an assistant coach with the Dragons. “But I suppose both teams could have said that. All in all, we did O.K. for playing five games in five days."
The Warriors are scheduled to play a nonleague game Tuesday at Knappa.
Warriors sweep Catlin Gabel
Warrenton was coming off a doubleheader sweep, 13-3 and 13-3, over Catlin Gabel to finish the league season Friday at Huddleston Field, as the Warriors secured a co-league championship with Rainier for the second year in a row.
Game 1 took five innings, and the Warriors finished Game 2 in six innings.
Devin Jackson, Maverick Pedraza and Gabe Breitmeyer all pitched in the opener for Warrenton, which scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
Breitmeyer was the winning pitcher in Game 2, in which the Warriors rallied from an early 2-0 deficit with five runs in the second inning, three in the third and three in the fourth.
Dalton Knight was 3-for-3 with a triple and scored three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.