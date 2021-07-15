The Warrenton Warriors romped past Clatskanie in a Thursday afternoon Junior Baseball doubleheader at Huddleston Field, 10-0 and 8-2.
The Warriors held a 6-0 lead after just one inning in the opener, and pitcher Dylon Atwood did the rest, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts and four and two-thirds innings.
Warrenton had just six hits, but took advantage of four Tiger errors. Tyson Smith had a triple.
Mikey Ulness recorded the last out of the first game, and pitched the first four and two-thirds of Game 2 to earn the win.
Josh Earls had three hits and Atwood added a triple for the Warriors, who improved to 4-2 in the summer league standings, while the Tigers dropped to 0-6.
Warrenton plays two games Monday against Astoria Ford (4 p.m., Tapiola Park).
In other action Thursday, Knappa defeated Ilwaco 9-6, and Seaside topped Tillamook, 8-7.