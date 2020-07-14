The 2020 summer season officially opened for one more group of baseball players Tuesday night.
In a modified, shortened Junior Baseball season, the Ilwaco Fishermen hosted a 17-and-under baseball doubleheader with the Warrenton Warriors in Long Beach, Washington.
Both teams have upcoming games scheduled for most Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 1. Currently, all games will be played at city-owned fields in Astoria and Long Beach, with weekend games also at CMH Field.
Tuesday's winner was Warrenton, which cruised to a 17-7, 16-6 sweep over the Fishermen.
The Warriors were seeing their first action of the spring or summer, and were playing their first official game since the 2019 3A state championship — although with a much different, younger lineup.
Warrenton jumped all over Ilwaco early in Game 1, scoring seven runs in the top of the first, then tacking on six in the third.
Familiar names included Josh Earls, who was 3-for-4 in both games, with a triple in the opener and two doubles in Game 2; Dillon Atwood had a double in both games; and Duane Falls was 2-for-4 in the first game and belted a three-run homer in Game 2.
Falls was also the winning pitcher in Game 1, allowing just one hit and a walk with 11 strikeouts. The Warriors committed seven errors defensively.
Down 17-2, Ilwaco scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Warrenton built a 14-1 lead in the second game, before the Fishermen scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Ilwaco pitchers walked eight and hit three batters.
Warrenton's Ryan Hoaglund was 2-for-4, and junior-to-be Nathan Streibeck added two hits, four for the day.
Dawson Little pitched three innings and picked up the victory, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
“Both teams are fairly young — it was just nice to get on a ball field,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “For how we did, it was really a credit to the kids and how committed they were to coming to practices over the last three weeks.”
Assisted by Boomer Bjaranson and Ron Dyer for the summer, Wolfe and the Warriors will play two games Saturday at Astoria's Aiken Field, vs. Tillamook (11 a.m.) and Neah-Kah-Nie (2 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.