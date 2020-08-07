The Warrenton and Ilwaco 17U teams finished out the summer baseball season Wednesday in a doubleheader at Tinker Field in Long Beach, Washington.
Warrenton scored a sweep over the Fishermen, 11-2 and 12-9, with Game 2 ending after six innings because of darkness.
Warrior pitcher Duane Falls tossed a complete game in the opener, allowing four hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts.
Warrenton rapped out eight hits with three hits by Tyson McGrorty and a pair of doubles from Dawson Little.
The Warriors also had nine stolen bases and scored four runs each in the third and sixth innings.
Ilwaco trailed just 6-5 after one inning of the nightcap before the Warriors scored three in the third and tacked on one run each in the fourth and fifth.
Ilwaco scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and had the bases loaded, before Ryan Hoagland came on in relief to record the final two outs.
Falls had three hits, including a triple, while Little and Nathan Streibeck had two hits apiece.
