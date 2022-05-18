Another league title for another Clatsop County baseball team, as Warrenton wrapped up the Coastal Range League championship with a doubleheader sweep Monday at Taft, 8-7 and 6-5.
The Warriors had to hold off Taft rallies in both games, after Warrenton held leads of 7-0 in Game 1 and 6-0 in Game 2.
Warrior pitcher Dawson Little did not allow a hit through four innings of the first game, and drove in a key run in the sixth, an RBI double that proved to be the winning run.
Dylon Atwood had a two-run single and picked up the save.
“I was happy with the win — that was the most important thing,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, whose team wrapped up the league title with the Game 1 victory. “Taft is a good team, and I was just real pleased that we had two real competitive games. That’s what we need going into the playoffs.”
Joshua Earls led Warrenton with three hits, three runs scored and three RBI on the day, while Ethan Caldwell, Talon McGrorty and Mikey Ulness all had doubles in Game 2.
The Warriors finish 14-1 in league, well ahead of second place Rainier (11-4). Winners of 14 of their last 15 games, the Warriors are seventh in the latest Oregon School Activities Association rankings.
Banks 18, Seaside 1
The smallest school in the Cowapa League — and one of two schools that will be dropping to the 3A level next school year — won another league title in another sport Monday, when Banks finished the 2022 league season with an 18-1 win over Seaside.
In boys sports, the Braves won league or district titles in football, basketball (co-champs with Seaside), baseball and boys golf (state champions).
The No. 3-ranked Braves completed a perfect league season (12-0), 20-2 overall. Seaside dropped to 7-13 overall.