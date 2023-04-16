Following an 11-6 loss to Neah-Kah-Nie last Wednesday, Warrenton bounced back with two wins in District 1/3A baseball action Friday and Saturday.
The Warriors had to rally from a 4-3 deficit after five innings to beat Horizon Christian 8-4 Friday, and followed with an easy 13-1 victory over Westside Christian Saturday.
Warrenton scored four runs in the top of the sixth against Horizon Christian, as the Warriors collected 11 hits, three from Cam’Ron Daniels.
In Saturday’s win, Warrenton had 15 hits, while five pitchers limited Western Christian to two hits.
Warrenton’s Mikey Ulness was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
