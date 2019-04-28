Warrenton bounced back from a Wednesday loss to Rainier with a doubleheader sweep Friday at Willamina, 11-0 and 9-0, in Coastal Range League baseball action.
In addition to receiving two top-notch pitching performances, the Warriors gained a little separation in the league standings, improving to 7-1, while second-place Taft slipped to 6-3, following a doubleheader split Friday at Rainier.
Meanwhile, in this year's three-game series with Willamina, Warrenton outscored the Bulldogs 41-1.
The Warriors held a 5-0 lead through four innings of Game 1, then scored six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Warrenton had seven hits off three Willamina pitchers, which included a 3-for-3 effort from Duane Falls. Jake Morrow was 2-for-3 with a home run in the sixth inning.
Devin Jackson started and pitched four innings before giving way to Austin Little in the fifth. The two combined on a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and three walks.
In the nightcap, Gabe Breitmeyer pitched six-plus innings, giving up just two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.
Alec Herrera led a 10-hit attack for the Warriors, going 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Falls added two more hits.
Warrenton hosts a single game Tuesday with Taft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.