Three wins in two days has the Warrenton Warriors in good shape atop of the Coastal League baseball standings.
The Warriors began the weekend with a 5-1, 13-3 doubleheader sweep over Rainier Friday at Huddleston Field. Less than 24 hours later, Warrenton posted a 2-0 win Saturday afternoon over Taft.
In Saturday's win, Warrenton freshman Talon McGrorty won a pitcher's dual with Kaden Hindman of Taft. McGrorty tossed a two-hit shutout, with two strikeouts and two walks. Hindman allowed just three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.
The Warriors scored a run each in the third (Josh Earls, driving in Ryder Sturgell) and the fifth (Brayden Greenawald scoring on a walk, a fielder's choice and two wild pitches).
Warrenton had just three hits off Rainier's Austin Stout in Friday's opener, but two were timely, run-scoring singles by Greenawald. Stout struck out eight but walked nine, while Warrior pitcher Dylon Atwood gave up six hits with four strikeouts in six innings.
Warrenton had eight hits in Game 2, while Dawson Little tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks. He was 3-for-5 at the plate, and Mikey Ulness drove in four runs on two hits. Ethan Caldwell added three RBI.
Now 6-1 in league, the Warriors are in first place, followed by Taft (5-3). Rainier and Clatskanie (both 2-2) are a distant third.