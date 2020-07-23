It was a “Futures Game” between the Warrenton and Astoria Junior Baseball teams Thursday night at Ernie Aiken Field.
While the Warriors had to bring up a couple seventh graders just to have 11 on the roster, Astoria had over 20 players, but they were all very young for the most part.
In the first game of a triple header at Aiken Field, Warrenton defeated the Fishermen 10-2 in a game eventually stopped by the two-hour time limit.
The Warriors made it a clean sweep on the night, as they went on to defeat Neah-Kah-Nie 15-7. Astoria bounced back in the third game to beat Neah-Kah-Nie 7-2.
Five different players saw action on the mound for Warrenton, and the offense was clicking on all cylinders, racking up 25 runs in just 10 official at-bats.
In the first game of the day, the Warriors wasted no time in jumping on Astoria, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning on just one hit.
Four straight walks forced in the first run, a wild pitch scored Ryan Hoagland and Dylon Atwood had a double to deep left-center field to score Duane Falls and Hordie Bodden Bodden.
After a scoreless second, third and fourth, Warrenton tacked on five runs in the fifth on two hits. Hoagland was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and two more base runners scored on an Astoria error.
Mike Moore and Sven Johnson had hits to score two runs for the Fishermen in the bottom of the fifth.
Warrenton pitchers Dawson Little, Mike Ulness and Atwood kept Astoria in check and held the Fishermen scoreless the first four innings. Merrick Benesch, Gunnar Olson and Sawyer Johnson all pitched for the Fishermen.
Against the Pirates, Warrenton had six hits and held a 12-0 lead through three innings.
Falls was 3-for-4 at the plate and Josh Earls scored four runs, all without a hit.
“The pitchers aren’t going to be sharp early on,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. Against Astoria, “It was basically a JV lineup for both teams. That being said, I thought we were swinging the bat much better, we ran the bases well and we were communicating a lot better on the field.”
Atwood and Falls held Neah-Kah-Nie to just four hits with eight strikeouts.
Fishermen 7, Pirates 2
Astoria rallied from an early 1-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the third inning and four in the fifth, while Karson Hawkins and Tony Tumbarello held Neah-Kah-Nie to four hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.
The Fishermen had four hits and drew six walks with three hit batters. Olson and Tumbarello each had two steals for Astoria, which hosts four games Saturday at Aiken Field.
In other action Thursday, Knappa defeated Ilwaco 15-10.
