Warrenton's Dylon Atwood scored on an error with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and the score held up as the only run of the game on Wednesday afternoon at Huddleston Field, where the Warriors opened their season with a 1-0 win over Ilwaco.
Warrenton is ranked third in a preseason 3A coaches poll with one first place vote.
Atwood also started and pitched four innings for the Warriors, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and one walk. Dawson Little pitched the final three innings, giving up no hits or walks, with two strikeouts. Jacob Rogers pitched four innings for Ilwaco, allowing three hits with three Ks and two walks.
“The defense will get better, and so will the hitting,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, following his 30th season opener with the Warriors. He also scored his 550th career coaching win. “That being said, our pitchers did a good job, and we still made some big plays defensively,” which included a catch in center field by Josh Earls, who threw a runner out for a double play on the same catch.
With a runner on base and two outs in the top of the seventh, Warrior freshman first baseman Kaison Smith bare-handed a grounder and threw to Little at first for the game's final out.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again April 9.