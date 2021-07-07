Warrenton rallied from a 7-4 deficit to score an 8-7 win over Tillamook Monday, in a Junior Baseball game at Huddleston Field.
The nonleague Game 2 was suspended because of darkness in the sixth inning. The Warriors were leading 6-4 to start the inning.
Josh Earls had the big day at the plate for the Warriors, sparking the comeback in Game 1 with a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth.
Earlier, Warrenton's Kaison Smith had a solo home run in the third inning for a brief 4-3 lead, before the Cheesemakers responded with a grand slam in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors had two batters hit by pitch and another drew a walk, and scored the game-winning run on a misplayed fly ball by the Cheesemakers.
Earls had a double and a triple in the nightcap, and Nate Streibeck added a triple for the Warriors, who play a doubleheader Thursday at Ilwaco.
Astoria Ford 8, Knappa 4
In other Junior Baseball action Monday, Astoria Ford defeated Knappa, 8-4.
Astoria's Connelly Fromwiller had two doubles and drove in two runs, Gunnar Olson had a single, double and scored twice.
Pitcher Karson Hawkins pitched four innings, allowing two runs.
Olson was also named Player of the Week for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club in Longview, Washington. Competing for Rohl Roofing, Olson finished the weekend “Firecracker Classic” tournament with a .555 batting average.