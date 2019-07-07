Warrenton baseball's big spring season was capped last month, with the selection of three Warriors to the Class 3A all-state squad.

What's more, all three players will return in 2020 for their senior years.

The Warriors landed two players on the first team: junior catcher Jake Morrow and junior infielder Austin Little.

Junior pitcher Devin Jackson was selected to the second team.

Morrow is Warrenton's first all-state catcher selected to the first team since Thomas McFadden in 2011, and Little is the just the third Warrior infielder named to the first team in the last 15 years. The others were Zach Gantenbein (2004) and Eric Ganteinbein (2007).

The 3A state Player of the Year was Stephen Parmenter of Pleasant Hill, and Phil Dube of Pleasant Hill was named Coach of the Year.

3A all-state baseball

Player of the Year: Stephen Parmenter, Pleasant Hill

Coach of the Year: Phil Dube, Pleasant Hill

First team

Pitchers

Zach Hart, Sr., Pleasant Hill

Zach Henrichs, Sr., Irrigon

Adam Shew, So., Brookings-Harbor

Roman Worthey, Sr., Brookings-Harbor

Catchers

Mathew McBride, Jr., Vale

Jacob Morrow, Jr., Warrenton

First base

Dax Bennett, Sr., Harrisburg

Infield

Eli DeMello, Jr., Taft

Austin Little, Jr., Warrenton

Stephen Parmenter, Sr., Pleasant Hill

Cade Tillema, Jr., Horizon Christian

Outfield

Tyee Fisher, Sr., Taft

Jacob Haller, Sr., Salem Academy

Jon Kleespies, Sr., Brookings-Harbor

Riley Pinckney, Jr., LaPine

Utility

Austin Cantrell, Sr., Rainier

Adam Plant, Jr., LaPine

Second team

Pitchers

Bryce Coble, So., LaPine

Devin Jackson, Jr., Warrenton

Cade Meisner, Sr., Sutherlin

Liam Munoz, Sr., Dayton

Sean Riley, Jr., Santiam Christian

Catchers

Alex Farnsworth, So., LaPine

Brandon Reed, So., Salem Academy

First base

Jason VanGinderen, Jr., Brookings-Harbor

Infield

Tanner Hamilton, Sr., Vale

Payton Hope, Sr., Sutherlin

Cody Knott, Sr., Taft

Cade Tiller, Sr., Burns

Joey Tripp, Sr., Rainier

Outfield

Cole Armstrong, Sr., Horizon Christian

Lino Covarrubia, Sr., Irrigon

Austin McKittrick, Jr., LaPine

Johnny Oljace, Sr., Pleasant Hill

Utility

Dean Howard, Sr., Creswell

West Streeter, Sr., Amity

Third team

Pitchers

Greyson Pihas, Jr., Horizon Christian

Kaleb Reid, Sr., Willamina

Catchers

Jacub McCollum, So., Brookings-Harbor

Cade Warren, Jr., Clatskanie

First base

Christopher Nobles, Sr., Joseph

Infield

Jordan Kangas, Jr., Rainier

Ely Kennel, Fr., Santiam Christian

Luke Miller, Jr., Blanchet Catholic

Patrick Otis, Sr., Santiam Christian

Aliilioa Wailehua, Jr., St. Mary's

Outfield

Jacob Hylemon, Sr., Pleasant Hill

Parker Mills, Sr., Blanchet Catholic

Jake Pray, Sr., Pleasant Hill

Jason Ponce, Jr., Vale

Utility

Andrew Burger, So., Brookings-Harbor

Elijah Cleaver, Jr., Nyssa

Honorable mention

C: Jackson Young, Sr., Catlin Gabel

IF: Brennan Erickson, Sr., Harrisburg

OF: Adam Stratemeyer, Sr., Scio

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

