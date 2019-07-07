Warrenton baseball's big spring season was capped last month, with the selection of three Warriors to the Class 3A all-state squad.
What's more, all three players will return in 2020 for their senior years.
The Warriors landed two players on the first team: junior catcher Jake Morrow and junior infielder Austin Little.
Junior pitcher Devin Jackson was selected to the second team.
Morrow is Warrenton's first all-state catcher selected to the first team since Thomas McFadden in 2011, and Little is the just the third Warrior infielder named to the first team in the last 15 years. The others were Zach Gantenbein (2004) and Eric Ganteinbein (2007).
The 3A state Player of the Year was Stephen Parmenter of Pleasant Hill, and Phil Dube of Pleasant Hill was named Coach of the Year.
3A all-state baseball
Player of the Year: Stephen Parmenter, Pleasant Hill
Coach of the Year: Phil Dube, Pleasant Hill
First team
Pitchers
Zach Hart, Sr., Pleasant Hill
Zach Henrichs, Sr., Irrigon
Adam Shew, So., Brookings-Harbor
Roman Worthey, Sr., Brookings-Harbor
Catchers
Mathew McBride, Jr., Vale
Jacob Morrow, Jr., Warrenton
First base
Dax Bennett, Sr., Harrisburg
Infield
Eli DeMello, Jr., Taft
Austin Little, Jr., Warrenton
Stephen Parmenter, Sr., Pleasant Hill
Cade Tillema, Jr., Horizon Christian
Outfield
Tyee Fisher, Sr., Taft
Jacob Haller, Sr., Salem Academy
Jon Kleespies, Sr., Brookings-Harbor
Riley Pinckney, Jr., LaPine
Utility
Austin Cantrell, Sr., Rainier
Adam Plant, Jr., LaPine
Second team
Pitchers
Bryce Coble, So., LaPine
Devin Jackson, Jr., Warrenton
Cade Meisner, Sr., Sutherlin
Liam Munoz, Sr., Dayton
Sean Riley, Jr., Santiam Christian
Catchers
Alex Farnsworth, So., LaPine
Brandon Reed, So., Salem Academy
First base
Jason VanGinderen, Jr., Brookings-Harbor
Infield
Tanner Hamilton, Sr., Vale
Payton Hope, Sr., Sutherlin
Cody Knott, Sr., Taft
Cade Tiller, Sr., Burns
Joey Tripp, Sr., Rainier
Outfield
Cole Armstrong, Sr., Horizon Christian
Lino Covarrubia, Sr., Irrigon
Austin McKittrick, Jr., LaPine
Johnny Oljace, Sr., Pleasant Hill
Utility
Dean Howard, Sr., Creswell
West Streeter, Sr., Amity
Third team
Pitchers
Greyson Pihas, Jr., Horizon Christian
Kaleb Reid, Sr., Willamina
Catchers
Jacub McCollum, So., Brookings-Harbor
Cade Warren, Jr., Clatskanie
First base
Christopher Nobles, Sr., Joseph
Infield
Jordan Kangas, Jr., Rainier
Ely Kennel, Fr., Santiam Christian
Luke Miller, Jr., Blanchet Catholic
Patrick Otis, Sr., Santiam Christian
Aliilioa Wailehua, Jr., St. Mary's
Outfield
Jacob Hylemon, Sr., Pleasant Hill
Parker Mills, Sr., Blanchet Catholic
Jake Pray, Sr., Pleasant Hill
Jason Ponce, Jr., Vale
Utility
Andrew Burger, So., Brookings-Harbor
Elijah Cleaver, Jr., Nyssa
Honorable mention
C: Jackson Young, Sr., Catlin Gabel
IF: Brennan Erickson, Sr., Harrisburg
OF: Adam Stratemeyer, Sr., Scio
