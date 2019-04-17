After an opening day loss to Knappa, the Warrenton Warriors have won eight of their last nine, including five in a row with a 7-3 victory Wednesday afternoon over Clatskanie at Huddleston Field.
Ranked sixth in the latest Class 3A baseball coaches poll, the Warriors are 4-0 (8-2 overall) atop the Coastal Range League standings.
Warrenton pitchers Devin Jackson and Dalton Knight “didn't have their best stuff today, but I was really pleased with the way they battled through,” said Warrior coach Lennie Wolfe. “And we played a strong game defensively.”
Jackson and Knight limited Clatskanie to just four hits, while Warrenton had seven hits off four Tiger pitchers.
The Warriors took advantage of three straight walks to start the bottom of the first inning to score four runs, which included a two-run single by Jackson.
Jackson struck out five and walked four in the victory, as Warrenton tunes up for a Friday doubleheader against Rainier.
