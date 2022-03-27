For the second time in four days, the Warrenton baseball team traveled to the Willamette Valley, and split a pair of games against strong programs.
The Warriors took part in the Santiam Christian Spring Break invitational in Adair Village, where Warrenton opened with an 8-7 win over Monroe, followed by a 3-1 loss to Santiam Christian.
The Warriors outhit the opposition in both games and committed just three errors on the day, while sophomore pitcher Talon McGrorty got the victory in Game 1, and took the loss in Game 2.
Offensively, Dawson Little led the charge, going 5-for-7 on the day, including 4-for-4 in the win over the Dragons.
Josh Earls and Kaison Smith each added a triple in the opener, while McGrorty tripled in the second game.
Warrenton plays Tuesday at Seaside (3:30 p.m., Broadway Field).
The Gulls dropped a pair of games on the final two days of the Cascade Christian Challenger Classic, held last week in Medford.
After opening Thursday with a 10-9 win over Yreka of California, Pleasant Hill defeated Seaside 17-6 Friday, and La Pine topped the Gulls 9-7 Saturday.
In Thursday's game, Yreka led 5-0 in the top of the third inning, but Seaside rallied and scored seven runs in the final two innings — including five in the bottom of the seventh — to beat the Miners.
The Gulls had eight hits and also drew eight walks, while Luke Toyooka was the offensive leader with three hits, including a double and four runs batted in.
Four different Seaside pitchers allowed seven hits and walked eight, with four strikeouts.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
