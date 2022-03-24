The Warrenton Warriors split a pair of nonleague baseball games Wednesday at Scio High School, against two different teams.
Warrenton opened with a 4-3 win over Scio, then lost a 9-8 decision to South Umpqua, as the Warriors faced a pair of top 10 teams at the 3A level.
Ranked third in a pre-season coaches poll, Warrenton allowed just three hits against fifth-ranked Scio.
Starter Dylon Atwood worked four-and-a-third innings, giving up three hits with five strikeouts and a walk, and helped himself at the plate with two of Warrenton's five hits, and an RBI.
In Game 2, seventh-ranked South Umpqua built an 8-0 lead through four innings, only to see the Warriors battle back and close to within one run in the seventh.
Warrenton's final batter was out by a step at first base, as a runner from third was scoring what would have been the tying run.
Warrenton's Ethan Caldwell and Kaison Smith each had a double and two hits, while Talon McGrorty drove in two runs.
“It was a good day,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, whose team had just one error on the day. “We really did play well. South Umpqua is the best we've seen so far, and they will be one of the top teams in the state. The discussion after the game was that we can play with both these teams, which should give us a lot of confidence, because these are two teams we may be seeing again.”
The Warriors, in fact, host Scio for another nonleague contest April 1.
Ralston 12, Knappa 4
Knappa scored the first run of the game, but Ralston Valley rallied and led 10-2 after three innings, on its way to a 12-4 win over the Loggers, in their final game of a week-long road trip in Arizona.
Knappa returns home to open a three-game series against Portland Christian, with the league opener Tuesday (4 p.m., at Knappa).