The first annual “Battle at the Bar” 3-on-3 basketball tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8 at Warrenton High School.
Hosted by the “Northwest Snipers,” the tournament is for players 13-and-up, and includes a $350 grand prize for the winners.
The tournament fee is $100 per team, and each team is allowed up to four players. Adult division teams will be placed in smaller groupings (called brackets) by tournament officials who will consider individual player and team characteristics obtained during the team registration process.
Teams may consist of male and female players. All games will be 10 minutes long with a running clock.
In addition, there will be a 3-point shooting contest (for all ages), with a $20 fee per entrant.
The action begins at 11 a.m. At the high school. For more information, contact 661-488-5427, or follow on instagram at: @northwestsnipers.
