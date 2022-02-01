Clatsop Clash basketball has become a little one-sided in recent years, on both sides.
While the Seaside boys won their 13th in a row over Astoria, the Lady Fishermen scored their 11th straight victory over Seaside, 34-16, in a Cowapa League doubleheader Tuesday night at Seaside.
And the Astoria girls had to work for it, against one of the Cowapa League's toughest defenses.
Especially tough in their home on the hill, the Gulls — who lost a 31-26 game to Banks last Friday — limited Astoria's high-powered offense to just 13 points in the first half.
Unfortunately for the Gulls, Seaside had just seven points of its own at the break.
Astoria held an insurmountable 20-10 lead after three quarters, and the game settled into a free throw shooting contest from there.
The Lady Fishermen finished 12-for-23 at the line, to Seaside's 8-of-22.
It was the lowest-scoring Clatsop Clash since Feb. 2, 2007, when Seaside (under then coach Mike Jacobson) won a 30-24 decision.
Astoria freshman Shelby Bruney had most of her points at the line and finished with a game-high 11 in Tuesday's win, while fellow freshman Tayla Huber had 10. Lilli Taylor scored 10 points for the Gulls.
Astoria can pull into a first place tie in the Cowapa with a win Friday over Banks, while the Gulls fall to 5-11 overall. Seaside's last win in the Clatsop Clash was Feb. 8, 2017 (63-35).
Boys
Seaside 64, Astoria 50
The night started with the boys' game, where the Gulls won lucky No. 13 in a row over Astoria, going back six years (Astoria's last win over Seaside was Jan. 29, 2016).
Cash Corder was money in the bank for the Gulls in Tuesday's game, scoring 27 points in a 64-50 win.
The Gulls never trailed, but they also couldn't shake Astoria until the final minutes.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Corder gave Seaside an early 10-2 lead, but the Fishermen rallied to within 18-17 midway through the second quarter.
A 3-pointer by Seaside's Ever Sibony in the final seconds of the first half gave the Gulls a 26-19 halftime lead.
Seaside threatened to pull away in the third following a trey from Jared White, a steal and score by Sibony and a reverse dunk from Corder for a 38-25 lead.
Astoria answered with 3-pointers from Thomas Faulkner, Merrick Benesch and Owen Williams, bringing the Fishermen to within 40-34.
Three more 3-pointers had Astoria trailing by just four points early in the fourth, before the Gulls were able to finish the game on an 11-2 run.
Sibony had 15 points, and Colton McMaster had 16 for Astoria.
“We played well — Seaside was just a little better than we were tonight,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “They're a tough team and it's a tough place to play, and we missed some shots that we really needed.”