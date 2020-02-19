Valley Catholic held a slim 27-23 lead at halftime, then outscored Astoria 18-5 in the third quarter on its way to a 64-39 win over the Fishermen, in a Cowapa League boys basketball game at the Brick House.
Valley Catholic also won the girls game, scoring a 54-47 upset over the No. 4-ranked Lady Fishermen.
In the boys’ game, Daniel Pruitt scored 14 points and Will French added 10 for the Valiants, who improved to 2-5 in league.
Astoria finishes 0-8 in league, 2-22 overall. Xander Marincovich scored 12 points and Ryan Stenblom chipped in 11 for the Fishermen, on Senior Night.
“Had we been more healthy earlier in the season, I think we would have been more successful,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “But I’m still happy with how we performed. We played tough at Banks (a nine-point loss last week), we kept it close with Seaside (an eight-point loss to the Gulls), and we played well against Tillamook. We struggled at Valley Catholic, and Pruitt was the one guy we couldn’t stop tonight.
“I’m looking forward to next year,” he said, following successful seasons at the junior varsity level. “We’ll have five regulars back.”
Girls
Valiants 54, Fishermen 47
With the Cowapa League title already locked up, the Astoria girls were still unable to close out a perfect league season Tuesday night, as Valley Catholic scored a 54-47 upset at the Brick House.
The Valiants handed the Lady Fishermen just their third loss of the season, and their first loss to an Oregon 4A team since Dec. 21 (Philomath).
Astoria will have more than a week off before hosting a first round state playoff.
