Four Warrenton players recently earned all-league honors on the Coastal Range all-league boys basketball team, announced at the conclusion of the league playoffs.
Senior Devin Jackson was the lone Warrior on the first team, while senior Austin Little earned second team honors. Honorable mention selections included senior Jake Morrow and sophomore Hordie Bodden-Bodden.
Rainier senior Conner Rea was named the league's Player of the Year, and the Columbians' Logan Nelson was selected Coach of the Year.
League champion Rainier had all five starters on the all-league squad.
Warrenton had three representatives on the Coastal Range all-league girls team: senior Kenzie Ramsey was the lone first team selection, while senior Melia Kapua and sophomore Avyree Miethe were named honorable mention.
Defending 3A state champion Clatskanie had six all-league players, including Player of the Year Shelby Blodgett. Willamina's Tom Anderson was named Coach of the Year.
Coastal Range All-League
Boys
Player of the Year: Conner Rea, Rainier
Coach of the Year: Logan Nelson, Rainier
First Team
Conner Rea, Sr., Rainier
Dawson Evenson, Sr., Clatskanie
Kaleb Floyd, Jr., Willamina
Devin Jackson, Sr., Warrenton
Kenny Tripp, So., Rainier
Second Team
Dominik Briant, Jr., Willamina
Easton Crape, Sr., Rainier
Lucas Hindman, Sr., Taft
Austin Little, Sr., Warrenton
Jonathon Moravec, Sr., Clatskanie
Honorable Mention
Hordie Bodden-Bodden, So., Warrenton
Josh Brittain, Sr., Rainier
Conrad Farmer, Sr., Willamina
Trenton Fisher, Sr., Taft
Antonio Hernandez, Jr., Willamina
Jake Morrow, Sr., Warrenton
Eli Parmley, Jr., Rainier
Sam Shockley, Sr., Clatskanie
Cade Warren, Sr., Clatskanie
Girls
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: Tom Anderson, Willamina
First Team
Shelby Blodgett, Jr., Clatskanie
Kaya McLean, Jr., Willamina
Kenzie Ramsey, Sr., Warrenton
Kira Rankin, Jr., Willamina
Olivia Sprague, Jr., Clatskanie
Second Team
Kalli Budge, So., Rainier
Emma Coulter, Sr., Taft
Autumn Ellis, Sr., Taft
Cloee McLeod, So., Clatskanie
Piper Shrabel, So., Willamina
Alexis Smith, Jr., Clatskanie
Honorable Mention
Hannah Farrell, Sr., Rainier
Grace France, So., Willamina
Melia Kapua, Sr., Warrenton
Anna Martin, Sr., Clatskanie
Avyree Miethe, So., Warrenton
Chloe Peterson, So., Taft
Kallie Schoenbachler, Jr., Willamina
Kaity Sizemore, Jr., Clatskanie
Claira Tolan, Jr., Taft
