Four Warrenton players recently earned all-league honors on the Coastal Range all-league boys basketball team, announced at the conclusion of the league playoffs.

Senior Devin Jackson was the lone Warrior on the first team, while senior Austin Little earned second team honors. Honorable mention selections included senior Jake Morrow and sophomore Hordie Bodden-Bodden.

Rainier senior Conner Rea was named the league's Player of the Year, and the Columbians' Logan Nelson was selected Coach of the Year.

League champion Rainier had all five starters on the all-league squad.

Warrenton had three representatives on the Coastal Range all-league girls team: senior Kenzie Ramsey was the lone first team selection, while senior Melia Kapua and sophomore Avyree Miethe were named honorable mention.

Defending 3A state champion Clatskanie had six all-league players, including Player of the Year Shelby Blodgett. Willamina's Tom Anderson was named Coach of the Year.

Coastal Range All-League

Boys

Player of the Year: Conner Rea, Rainier

Coach of the Year: Logan Nelson, Rainier

First Team

Conner Rea, Sr., Rainier

Dawson Evenson, Sr., Clatskanie

Kaleb Floyd, Jr., Willamina

Devin Jackson, Sr., Warrenton

Kenny Tripp, So., Rainier

Second Team

Dominik Briant, Jr., Willamina

Easton Crape, Sr., Rainier

Lucas Hindman, Sr., Taft

Austin Little, Sr., Warrenton

Jonathon Moravec, Sr., Clatskanie

Honorable Mention

Hordie Bodden-Bodden, So., Warrenton

Josh Brittain, Sr., Rainier

Conrad Farmer, Sr., Willamina

Trenton Fisher, Sr., Taft

Antonio Hernandez, Jr., Willamina

Jake Morrow, Sr., Warrenton

Eli Parmley, Jr., Rainier

Sam Shockley, Sr., Clatskanie

Cade Warren, Sr., Clatskanie

Girls

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Coach of the Year: Tom Anderson, Willamina

First Team

Shelby Blodgett, Jr., Clatskanie

Kaya McLean, Jr., Willamina

Kenzie Ramsey, Sr., Warrenton

Kira Rankin, Jr., Willamina

Olivia Sprague, Jr., Clatskanie

Second Team

Kalli Budge, So., Rainier

Emma Coulter, Sr., Taft

Autumn Ellis, Sr., Taft

Cloee McLeod, So., Clatskanie

Piper Shrabel, So., Willamina

Alexis Smith, Jr., Clatskanie

Honorable Mention

Hannah Farrell, Sr., Rainier

Grace France, So., Willamina

Melia Kapua, Sr., Warrenton

Anna Martin, Sr., Clatskanie

Avyree Miethe, So., Warrenton

Chloe Peterson, So., Taft

Kallie Schoenbachler, Jr., Willamina

Kaity Sizemore, Jr., Clatskanie

Claira Tolan, Jr., Taft

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian.

