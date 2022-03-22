Memorize the names. If everything goes as planned, these kids — currently known as the Astoria Bandits — could be celebrating a high school state championship in 2026, if not sooner.
Since grade school, the group has won most of its games, which now includes a state title, at the recent Oregon middle school championships in central Oregon, March 11-13.
Another team from Clatsop County — the Astoria sixth grade girls — also won a state championship this season.
The Astoria eighth grade boys have won at all levels, against all competition the state has to offer, from big cities to small towns. As sixth graders, the Bandits finished third in the state.
After last year's tournament was canceled, the Astoria players were back as eighth graders this season, and the Bandits concluded their year by going 5-0 in the Silver bracket of the Oregon middle school championships, three days of competition in a 27-team tournament.
Astoria opened the tourney with a 58-34 win over Cascade on Friday.
The action picked up Saturday, and the Bandits met the challenge with victories over teams from Junction City (48-25) and West Linn (49-32).
The Bandits continued right on winning Sunday, with a 53-28 rout over Molalla, and a victory in their closest game of the tournament, 55-51 over the St. Mary Rams in the final.
Young Loggers take third
In the same tournament, the Knappa fifth grade boys basketball team finished third in their division.
Coached by Bryan Lempea and Chad Harrington, the team includes Kolson Bourrioux, Tucker Delay, Blake Harrington, Tanner Jones, Trey Lempea, Ben McDorman, Kyler Rinell, Kirk Rohne, Emmett Rubus and Charlie Stevens.