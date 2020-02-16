At the high school level, the Astoria girls and the Seaside boys will be among the favorites in the upcoming 4A state tournament.
And when it comes to sixth grade basketball in Clatsop County, the Astoria boys and the Seaside girls will also be battling for state titles next month.
At a weekend tournament in Sisters, the Seaside Riptide girls sixth grade team took first place in the “Sisters Shootout,” defeating the Crook County Spurs in Sunday's championship game, 30-8.
Seaside had two wins Saturday over West Salem (48-8) and the Albany Lady Mayhem (35-24), and a semifinal win Sunday over Newport (33-8).
Coached by Chris Corder and Scott White, team members include Ella Brenden, Sophia Bucher, Carly Corder, Kimberly Cristabol, Mya Fenney, Moriah Johnson, Kylie Keranen, Lily Miller, Kenzie Starr and MaKenna White.
In sixth grade boys basketball, the Astoria Bandits qualified for state by winning a tournament in Kelso, Washington last week.
The Bandits defeated a team from Longview, 46-36, in the championship game of the gold bracket in Kelso's “For the Love of the Game” tournament to earn an automatic state bid.
Astoria's only loss of the tournament was in pool play to the same Longview team, 48-47.
The Oregon middle school state championships take place in Bend next month.
