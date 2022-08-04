Astoria 3-on-3 basketball

Astoria's Benton Moore, Merrick Benesch, Beck Olson and Owen Williams had a 3-0 record in the championship bracket to take first in Yakima's 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

 Daryl Moore

A team from Astoria had the best winning percentage to finish first in its division last weekend, in the annual Yakima “Hot Shots” 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Competing in the boys high school “Grizzlies” division, Astoria lost just one game in the tournament, but went undefeated in the playoff bracket Sunday morning to earn first place.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.