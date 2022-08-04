Astoria's Benton Moore, Merrick Benesch, Beck Olson and Owen Williams had a 3-0 record in the championship bracket to take first in Yakima's 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
A team from Astoria had the best winning percentage to finish first in its division last weekend, in the annual Yakima “Hot Shots” 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
Competing in the boys high school “Grizzlies” division, Astoria lost just one game in the tournament, but went undefeated in the playoff bracket Sunday morning to earn first place.
Astoria's Benton Moore, Merrick Benesch, Beck Olson and Owen Williams — all incoming juniors in 2022-23 — had a 3-1 record in the championship bracket to take first.
The two-day tournament included teams from all over Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.
With temperatures topping out at 105 degrees, Astoria posted playoff round wins over the Legends (14-13) and the Big Boy Squad (19-17 and 20-15).
The Yakima Hot Shots tournament was founded in 2003 by Mel Moore, grandfather of Astoria's Benton Moore, who was playing in his first Yakima tournament.
