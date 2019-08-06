Five Astoria basketball players teamed up to win the consolation bracket of their division in the Salem Hoopla 3-on-3 tournament, held last weekend in downtown Salem.
Competing in the 14-and-under boys competitive division, Astoria's Niko Boudreau, Luke Cummings, Oscar Hatangmiana, Xavier Phanthongphay and Brayden Rogers — the “Swishy Fishies” — defeated the JC (Junction City) Tigers in Sunday's consolation championship.
The Astoria team was winless in pool play Saturday, dropping games to Southside (36-17), Catch & Shoot (24-16) and the Tigers (36-24) to finish 0-3 on Day 1.
But the Fishies turned it around and went 3-0 in Sunday's consolation bracket, scoring victories over the Springfield Elite (24-20) and the Neon Turtles (26-24), before the consolation-clinching win over the JC Tigers.
Trailing 27-26 with seconds left, Hatangmiana sank a 3-pointer as time ran out, giving the Swishy Fishies the dramatic victory.
