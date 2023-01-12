Astoria shot just 31 percent from the field, but it was good enough to score a 46-13 win over Tillamook in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Tuesday night at the Brick House.
The Lady Fishermen led 16-3 after one quarter and 26-5 at halftime. The Mooks committed 33 turnovers, and had just seven points through three quarters.
Defensively, Astoria finished with 24 steals and scored 24 points off turnovers.
Shelby Bruney (six steals, three assists) and Maitlin Young each had 10 points.
Astoria 59, Tillamook 41
The Astoria boys basketball team improved to 2-0 in league play and climbed to No. 10 in the latest OSAA rankings with a 59-41 win over Tillamook Tuesday night at Astoria.
The Fishermen have a bye Thursday, and following a nonleague contest Saturday at Banks, return to league play Wednesday at home vs. St. Helens.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.