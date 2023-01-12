Astoria shot just 31 percent from the field, but it was good enough to score a 46-13 win over Tillamook in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Tuesday night at the Brick House.

The Lady Fishermen led 16-3 after one quarter and 26-5 at halftime. The Mooks committed 33 turnovers, and had just seven points through three quarters.

