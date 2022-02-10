Astoria started out good and got better Wednesday night at Tillamook, where the Fishermen played one of their best games of the season in a 59-26 Cowapa League boys basketball win.
“Our defense was outstanding,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “Normally one (opposing) kid has a big game on us, but as a group we held (the Cheesemakers) to just one two-point and one 3-point field goal the entire second half.
“We got into some foul trouble and Tillamook made a bunch of free throws, but we had some guys step up and score for us (Thomas Faulkner with 17 points, Owen Williams with 12), so it was just a really good game all around,” he said. “Our guards, Thomas, Judd (Field), Merrick (Benesch) and Owen did a great job.”
The Fishermen have a solid hold on third place in the league standings. After playing at Valley Catholic Friday, Astoria hosts Seaside to close out the regular season Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Astoria 57, Tillamook 20
The Astoria Lady Fishermen are beginning to look and play like they were in early 2020, when a run at a possible state title was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coaches around the state have finally voted Astoria into the top 10, and the Fishermen are playing at a higher level on a nightly basis, as they cruised to another easy victory Wednesday at Tillamook, 57-20.
Freshman Shelby Bruney poured in a career-high 32 points — all in three quarters — and the Fishermen built a 17-0 lead after one quarter, 34-6 at halftime.
Teammate Tayla Huber added eight points, and Astoria held the Lady Mooks to just nine points through three quarters of play. Astoria improved to 13-8 overall, 5-1 in league, while Tillamook slipped to 0-5.