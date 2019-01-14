Warrenton is fifth in the Class 3A girls basketball coaches poll, and the Astoria girls are ranked 10th in the 4A poll, both released Monday.
The Warriors and Fishermen both have key games Tuesday night, as Warrenton hosts No. 3-ranked Clatskanie, and the Lady Fishermen play at Seaside to open the Cowapa League season.
Girls Basketball
4A Coaches poll
(first place votes in parentheses)
1. Marshfield (12) 120
2. Banks 97
3. North Marion 94
4. Philomath 86
5. Baker 68
6. Hidden Valley 54
7. Stayton 49
8. Marist Catholic 37
9. Newport 18
10. Astoria 16
Others receiving votes: Junction City 14.
3A Coaches poll
1. Blanchet Catholic (9) 107
2. Salem Academy 96
3. Clatskanie (2) 90
4. Burns 78
5. Warrenton 57
6. Amity 53
7. Yamhill-Carlton 46
8. Pleasant Hill 37
9. Riverdale 17
10. Willamina 16
