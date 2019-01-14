Warrenton is fifth in the Class 3A girls basketball coaches poll, and the Astoria girls are ranked 10th in the 4A poll, both released Monday.

The Warriors and Fishermen both have key games Tuesday night, as Warrenton hosts No. 3-ranked Clatskanie, and the Lady Fishermen play at Seaside to open the Cowapa League season.

Girls Basketball

4A Coaches poll

(first place votes in parentheses)

1. Marshfield (12) 120

2. Banks               97

3. North Marion     94

4. Philomath         86

5. Baker               68

6. Hidden Valley    54

7. Stayton            49

8. Marist Catholic  37

9. Newport           18

10. Astoria           16

Others receiving votes: Junction City 14.

3A Coaches poll

1. Blanchet Catholic (9) 107

2. Salem Academy 96

3. Clatskanie (2)    90

4. Burns                78

5. Warrenton         57

6. Amity                53

7. Yamhill-Carlton  46

8. Pleasant Hill      37

9. Riverdale          17

10. Willamina        16

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

