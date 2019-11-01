Because of the Astoria volleyball state playoff match, the first day of the Astoria Youth Girls basketball camp (Saturday) has been moved to Astoria Middle School.
The camp is for girls in grades 1-8.
Day 1 of the camp will be Saturday at Astoria Middle School. Players in grades 1-4 will practice from 10-11:30 a.m., and players in grades 5-8 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
The remaining days of the camp will take place at Astoria High School, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.
