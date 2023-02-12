In their first season at the 3A level, the Banks boys basketball team completed a perfect (12-0) league season in the Coastal Range League with an 80-27 win over Warrenton on Thursday night.
The Braves honored nine seniors before the contest, then built a 45-14 halftime lead behind eight 3-pointers in the first half.
Ranked fifth in the latest coaches poll, Banks (20-3 overall) visits Seaside for a non-league game this Thursday.
In the girls’ game, Banks jumped out to a 32-11 halftime lead, on its way to a 63-19 win over Warrenton.
Alex Saunders scored 16 points for the Braves, while Jamie Annat and Emma Smith scored six points apiece for the Lady Warriors.
Banks finished the regular season 22-1 (11-1 in league), and was scheduled to face Rainier (3-9) in a league playoff Monday.
