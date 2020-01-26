The Warrenton boys basketball team bounced back from a home loss to Rainier with a road win at Clatskanie Friday night, 54-40.
A 9-0 run to start the second half keyed the victory, which keeps the Warriors in the top three in the Coastal Range League standings.
Rainier is currently in first at 4-0, followed by Warrenton and Willamina at 2-1. Taft and Clatskanie are both 0-3.
After starting the game on an 8-2 run, Warrenton coach Nate McBride said, “we went flat for the last nine or 10 minutes of the half.”
A buzzer beater by Hordie Bodden-Bodden helped the Warriors finish the second quarter on a 5-0 run for a 21-20 lead, and setting Warrenton's momentum for the third quarter.
“The kids came out and played one of our best quarters of the year,” McBride said of the third, as the 9-0 run helped Warrenton outscore the Tigers 20-7 in the period.
Austin Little scored 16 points, Devin Jackson added 10 and Dawson Little finished with nine to spread the scoring around for the Warriors.
“We had a real balanced scoring effort, and Hordie played a real complete game with eight assists, seven points and seven rebounds,” McBride said. “It was good to win on the road, and sets up a big game (vs. Willamina, Tuesday at Warrenton).”
Clatskanie 76, Warrenton 31
In the girls' game, No. 1-ranked Clatskanie defeated Warrenton 76-31, keeping the Tigers (2-1) within one game of first-place Willamina (3-0).
Warrenton falls to 0-3, and hosts Willamina Tuesday (7:45 p.m.).
