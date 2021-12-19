Seaside's Holiday Classic tournament was a classic one for Corbett High School, which left the coast with two team championships.
Shortly after Corbett defeated Astoria 42-31 in the girls' title game, the Cardinal boys shocked Seaside 46-41 in the boys' championship Saturday night — the first time since 2017 that the Gulls have lost a game in their own tournament.
Corbett senior and tournament Most Valuable Player Joe Fundak scored 21 points in the final, one day after scoring 34 in a victory over Astoria.
The Cardinals built a 16-9 lead midway through the second quarter, but — as they have all season — Seaside answered right on cue with a 10-0 run, highlighted by scores from Conner Langmo, Cash Corder and Austin Palmer.
Seaside's Riley Wunderlich hit a 3-pointer to close the first half, Corder drained a 3-pointer in the third quarter for a 31-25 advantage, and Carson Kawasoe's trey had the Gulls in front 34-32 early in the fourth.
That's about where the highlights ended for Seaside, as Corbett's Lane Fort, Fundak and Mykah Cummings had three straight baskets, and the Cardinals never trailed again.
Corbett was 6-for-9 at the free throw line in the final 2:30.
Madras 73, Astoria 68
In the third-place boys game — and most exciting contest — of the Holiday Classic, Madras defeated Astoria 73-68 in double-overtime Saturday afternoon.
The Fishermen built an 18-4 lead after one quarter, and still led 46-38 going into the fourth, when “Madras got hot, and started making three's,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin.
The White Buffaloes indeed hit four long 3-pointers in the fourth to force overtime, which eventually came down to free throws. Astoria had a chance to win in regulation but missed a free throw.
The Fishermen had balanced scoring from Colton McMaster (18), Owen Williams (14) and Niko Boudreau (11), while Seneca Ball had 20 to lead four Madras players in double figures.
Gulls 55, Madras 35
The Gulls reached the championship game with a 55-35 win late Friday night over Madras.
The White Buffaloes trailed just 13-12 late in the second quarter, but Seaside closed the first half with an 11-0 run. The Gulls picked up where they left off in the third quarter, opening the second half with a 12-1 run for a 36-13 lead.
Cash Corder scored 15 points and Conner Langmo added 12 for the Gulls.
Corbett 65, Astoria 57
The Cardinals locked up their spot in the title game with a 65-57 victory Friday over Astoria.
The Fishermen took a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter, but Corbett rallied and outscored Astoria 20-11 in the final period, behind a 34-point night from Joe Fundak.
Colton McMaster scored 26 and Thomas Faulkner added 16 for the Fishermen.
Warrenton wins Heppner tourney
The Warrenton boys basketball team will continue to climb the Class 3A rankings, following two wins Friday and Saturday in the Heppner tournament.
Warrenton opened play Friday with a 46-43 victory over Heppner, followed by a 41-38 decision over Weston-McEwen in the championship game Saturday.
In the girls' side of the tournament, Warrenton lost close games against Heppner (36-29) and Weston-McEwen (38-33).
Knappa 78, Pilot Rock 25
With a victory over current No. 1-ranked Kennedy earlier in the season, the Knappa Loggers are quickly closing in on the top spot in 2A boys basketball with another easy win Friday night, 78-25 over Pilot Rock.
The Loggers — who gained three first-place votes in the coaches poll — are ranked sixth in the latest OSAA rankings.
Seaside Holiday Classic
(Boys championship games since 2010)
2010: South Whidbey 45, Seaside 32
2011: Seaside 51, Madras 35
2012: Madras 54, Seaside 47
2014: Madras 45, Seaside 41
2015: Seaside 61, Astoria 40
2016: Seaside 87, Newport 54
2017: Newport 70, Seaside 59
2018: Seaside 66, Newport 47
2019: Seaside 77, Montesano 52
2021: Corbett 46, Seaside 41
Corbett wins girls' title
Before Corbett won the boys' championship game, Corbett's first title in the Seaside Holiday Classic was provided by the Lady Cardinals, who scored a 42-31 win over Astoria in the girls' final Saturday.
After opening with a 49-37 win over Heritage, the Lady Fishermen won a low-scoring semifinal Friday over Cottage Grove, 38-22.
Astoria had all the points it would need after just one quarter against the Lions, as the Lady Fish held a 23-11 lead after eight minutes.
Freshman Shelby Bruney scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half, with freshman Malory Dundas adding seven points for Astoria, which the Lions to just 11 points over the final three quarters.
Cottage Grove 39, Seaside 30
Seaside's Lilli Taylor led all players with 24 points, but it wasn't enough as Cottage Grove outscored the Gulls 16-7 in the second half for a 39-30 win in the third place game of the Seaside Holiday Classic.
Gracie Arnold scored 20 points for the Lions, while just two other players had points for Seaside (Aubrie Taylor and Abby Nofield).
Lilli Taylor scored 14 points in a 54-30 loss to Corbett in the second round.
Knappa 46, Pilot Rock 41
Clutch 3-point shots from Knappa's Synnove Brown, Alondra Piña and Hadassah Maher helped the Lady Loggers score a 46-41 win over visiting Pilot Rock Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Brown hit her 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half, Piña connected from the 3-point line in the final seconds of the third quarter, and Maher's trey gave Knappa a 35-32 lead in the fourth quarter.
The game featured a combined 60 turnovers and 58 free throws, with Pilot Rock missing 21 foul shots (0-for-8 in the second half), while the Loggers were 12-for-27.
Hannah Dietrichs scored Knappa's final nine points, including a short jumper that snapped a 41-41 tie.