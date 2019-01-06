The Jewell basketball teams played a Casco League doubleheader Friday night at Crosshill Christian, where the Eagles scored a sweep over the Blue Jays.
Crosshill defeated Jewell 19-12 in the girls' game. The Lady Jays were led by Haley Norman (four points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists).
Jewell's Nedi Morales added seven rebounds and five steals, and Ally Phillips had seven boards.
Crosshill completed the sweep with a 92-20 win over the Jewell boys.
