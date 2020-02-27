The Naselle basketball teams swept the recent Columbia Valley all-league awards, announced last week.
All five starters for both the Naselle boys and girls teams were selected all-league, and the Comets also had two players named as league Players of the Year.
On the boys' side, Naselle senior Ethan Lindstrom was selected league MVP and Naselle's Bill Olsen was Coach of the Year.
Comet senior Corey Gregory and junior Kolby Glenn took two of the five places on the first team. Senior Chase Haataia and junior Jimmy Strange were named to the second team.
For the girls, senior Jackie Steenerson shared the MVP award with Leah Pearson, a sophomore from Columbia Adventist Academy of Battle Ground, Wash.
Comet sophomore Peyton Dalton was named to the first team. Three freshmen — Kaylin Shrives, Lauren Katyryniuk and Bella Colombo — took three of the five places on the second team.
