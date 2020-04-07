Clatsop County had a pair of first team all-state selections, with the release of the class 4A all-state basketball teams, announced Tuesday on oregonlive.com.
Astoria senior Brooklynn Hankwitz was one of five players on the girls 4A first team, and Seaside senior Ryan Hague made the first team all-state boys team.
Hankwitz was voted as Player of the Year in the Cowapa League and this week signed a letter-of-intent to play next season at Linn-Benton Community College.
She was joined on the first team by North Marion’s Katie Ensign (Sr.), Hidden Valley’s Kaiah Fisher (Jr.), Philomath sophomore Sage Kramer, and Baker’s Sydney Younger (Sr.).
Hague was co-Player of the Year in Cowapa League boys basketball, along with Banks senior Jacob Slifka, who was also a first team all-state selection.
Bart Pollard of Marist was the boys Coach of the Year, and Philomath’s Ben Silva was named girls Coach of the Year.
Players of the Year have not been announced.
4A All-State
Boys
Coach of the Year: Bart Pollard, Marist
First Team Ryan Hague, Sr., Seaside Sergio Jimenez, Sr., North Marion Matthew Neubert, Sr., Henley Jacob Slifka, Sr., Banks Nick Stice, Sr., Marist
Second Team Jude Ashpole, Jr., Gladstone Caden Long, Sr., Baker Michael Lundy, Jr., Philomath Jeovanny Marroquin, Jr., Woodburn Carson Molan, Jr., Cascade
Honorable Mention Jacob Cook, Jr., Klamath Union Jarred Evans, Sr., Banks Darius Hall, Sr., Henley Ethan Hutsell, Sr., Phoenix Ben Morehouse, Jr., Marist
Girls
Coach of the Year: Ben Silva, Philomath
First Team Katie Ensign, Sr., North Marion Kaiah Fisher, Jr., Hidden Valley Brooklynn Hankwitz, Sr., Astoria Sage Kramer, So., Philomath Sydney Younger, Sr., Baker
Second Team Camryn Collman, Jr., La Grande Matty Ladd, Jr., Cottage Grove Josie Napoli, Jr., Valley Catholic K.J. Nyquist, Sr., Stayton Emma Pankalla, Sr., Philomath
Honorable Mention Ella Dunlap, Jr., La Grande Mya Hammack, Jr., North Marion Teryn Powers, So., Hidden Valley Mia Rust, Jr., Philomath Jiana Smith-Francis, Sr., Madras
