The Ilwaco boys basketball team — which went into the District 4B tournament as the No. 2 seed out of 17 teams — has moved on to the Washington 2B regionals, following a 76-48 win over LaConner, played Sunday at Ilwaco.
The Fishermen had four wins and three losses in the tournament, which began Feb. 5.
Ilwaco opened with a narrow 60-56 win over No. 15 seed Toledo, then lost to No. 7 seed Adna 71-63 in a second round contest Feb. 9.
Bounced into consolation, Ilwaco rebounded with wins over Rainier (74-49) and Wahkiakum (71-47), before Napavine defeated the Fishermen 61-48, in a Feb. 18 game at W.F. West High School.
Ilwaco lost again the following day at W.F. West, as No. 11 seed Toutle Lake defeated the Fishermen 50-39.
On the very last day of the tournament, Ilwaco clinched its trip to regionals with the victory over No. 17 seed La Conner.
At one time ranked No. 2 in the state, Ilwaco will face Columbia (Burbank) in a first round game of the regionals, Saturday (2 p.m.) at Richland High School.
Comets on to regionals
Naselle clinched its spot in 1B boys basketball regionals by winning two and losing one game in the District 4/1B tournament.
The Comets opened with an 87-39 win over Firm Foundation Feb. 15, and punched their ticket to regionals with a 64-58 victory at Oakville Feb. 17.
Willapa Valley topped Naselle 67-40 in the district championship game.
Naselle opens regionals Saturday (noon) vs. Neah Bay, at Mark Morris High School.
Lady Comets win district title
The Naselle girls basketball team will be the No. 10 seed out of 16 teams in the upcoming Class 1B regionals, which begin Friday.
The Lady Comets won the District 4/1B tournament last week, with three straight victories over Washington School for the Deaf (2-0), Mary Knight (62-8), Mossyrock (39-34) and Willapa Valley (33-24).
Naselle plays a loser-out contest Saturday against No. 15 seed Evergreen Lutheran, 10 a.m., at Mark Morris High School.
The Ilwaco girls were eliminated from the Class 2B/District 4 after a Feb. 10 loss to Forks, 67-36.