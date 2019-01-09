The Falls City and Jewell basketball teams split a Casco League doubleheader Tuesday night at Jewell.
The Lady Jays won the opener with a 40-30 decision over the Mountaineers, as Jewell's Haley Norman poured in 17 points, with six rebounds and four assists. Teammate Nedi Morales finished with 11 points, seven boards and four steals, and Lillie Meier had a team-high nine rebounds with three steals.
Ally Phillips added six rebounds and Lily Kaczenski had three steals for the Lady Jays, now 3-3 in league play.
Falls City won the boys' game, 56-38, despite 16 points and eight rebounds for Jewell's Andy Valdez. Teammate Aiden Bixel scored eight points with six boards.
