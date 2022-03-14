Northwest All-League basketball selections were announced at the conclusion of the league’s post-season tournament earlier this month, with the regular season and tournament champion Knappa boys dominating the top awards, just as the Loggers cruised through another undefeated league season in 2021-22.
Every Logger starter was named all-league, while Player of the Year honors went to Knappa senior Logan Morrill, and Coach of the Year was Paul Isom.
Morrill was also selected to the first team all-state tournament squad, with Shane McMahan earning second team honors. The two were also chosen to play in the annual senior all-star game hosted by Lower Columbia College, scheduled for Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, Knappa sophomore Ariana Miller was selected to the Northwest League’s all-league second team.
Complete Northwest all-League teams:
GIRLS
League champion: Faith Bible
League tournament champion: Vernonia
Player of the Year: Ashley Lohman, Faith Bible
Coach of the Year: Corey Douma, Neah-Kah-Nie
First Team
Ashley Lohman, Sr., Faith Bible
Reaiah Hall, Fr., Mannahouse
Taylor Masterson, Sr., Faith Bible
Emma Miller, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Rachel Strober, Sr., Nestucca
Brooklynn Walters, Sr., Vernonia
Second Team
Maiya Hardy, Fr., Portland Christian
Hailee Knight, So., Nestucca
Alexis Mallory, Jr., Faith Bible
Ariana Miller, So., Knappa
Kaydence Roberson, Fr., Vernonia
Leah Zallee, Jr., Portland Christian
Third Team
Kortnie Adams, Jr., Vernonia
Adriana Bjornsgard, Fr., Mannahouse
Hannah Dietrichs, Sr., Knappa
Kennedy Fletcher, So., Neah-Kah-Nie
Tristyn Harrison, Sr., Nestucca
Adrienne Mallory, Jr., Faith Bible
Honorable Mention
Lexi Fern, So., Gaston
Audrey Hill, Sr., Vernonia
Grace Smith, Sr., Gaston
Allana Tull, Sr., Nestucca
Becca Warren, Jr., Faith Bible
Jordan White, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
All-Defense
POY: Ashley Lohman, Faith Bible
Mia Jauma, Vernonia
Taylor Masterson, Faith Bible
Emma Miller, Neah-Kah-Nie
Rachel Strober, Nestucca
Leah Zallee, Portland Christian
Sportsmanship: Faith Bible
BOYS
League season/tournament champions: Knappa
Player of the Year: Logan Morrill, Knappa
Coach of the Year: Paul Isom, Knappa
First Team
Logan Morrill, Sr., Knappa
Matthew Fachiol, Sr., Faith Bible
Jaydon Hall, So., Mannahouse
David McCallum, Jr., Vernonia
Shane McMahan, Sr., Knappa
Jordan Tibbets, Sr., Columbia
Second Team
Brandon Gale, Sr., Knappa
Devin Johnson, Sr., Mannahouse
Eddie Loza, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Dawson Vensel, Jr., Columbia
Skyler Wallace, Sr., Nestucca
Landon Young, Jr., Faith Bible
Third Team
Jadon Bjornsgard, So., Mannahouse
Christian Chapman, Jr., Columbia
Tanner Jackson, Sr., Knappa
Ty Johnson, Jr., Mannahouse
Luke Taylor, So., Faith Bible
Espen White, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Honorable Mention
Anthony Allen, So., Neah-Kah-Nie
Sam Fundak, Fr., Portland Christian
Garrett Jones, Jr., Vernonia
Feleti Martinez-Afemui, Sr., Faith Bible
Cayden McLaughlin, Sr., Portland Christian
Drew Miller, Sr., Knappa
Lyness Ota, Jr., Vernonia
Austin Peckham, So., Gaston
Jaysson Swirtz, Sr., Nestucca
All-Defense
POY: Logan Morrill, Knappa
Matthew Fachiol, Faith Bible
Tanner Jackson, Knappa
David McCallum, Vernonia
Chisom Okafor, Mannahouse
Dawson Vensel, Columbia
Sportsmanship: Faith Bible