Knappa senior and league Player of the Year Logan Morrill dominated the Northwest League this season.

Northwest All-League basketball selections were announced at the conclusion of the league’s post-season tournament earlier this month, with the regular season and tournament champion Knappa boys dominating the top awards, just as the Loggers cruised through another undefeated league season in 2021-22.

Every Logger starter was named all-league, while Player of the Year honors went to Knappa senior Logan Morrill, and Coach of the Year was Paul Isom.

Morrill was also selected to the first team all-state tournament squad, with Shane McMahan earning second team honors. The two were also chosen to play in the annual senior all-star game hosted by Lower Columbia College, scheduled for Tuesday.

On the girls’ side, Knappa sophomore Ariana Miller was selected to the Northwest League’s all-league second team.

Complete Northwest all-League teams:

GIRLS

League champion: Faith Bible

League tournament champion: Vernonia

Player of the Year: Ashley Lohman, Faith Bible

Coach of the Year: Corey Douma, Neah-Kah-Nie

First Team

Ashley Lohman, Sr., Faith Bible

Reaiah Hall, Fr., Mannahouse

Taylor Masterson, Sr., Faith Bible

Emma Miller, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Rachel Strober, Sr., Nestucca

Brooklynn Walters, Sr., Vernonia

Second Team

Maiya Hardy, Fr., Portland Christian

Hailee Knight, So., Nestucca

Alexis Mallory, Jr., Faith Bible

Ariana Miller, So., Knappa

Kaydence Roberson, Fr., Vernonia

Leah Zallee, Jr., Portland Christian

Third Team

Kortnie Adams, Jr., Vernonia

Adriana Bjornsgard, Fr., Mannahouse

Hannah Dietrichs, Sr., Knappa

Kennedy Fletcher, So., Neah-Kah-Nie

Tristyn Harrison, Sr., Nestucca

Adrienne Mallory, Jr., Faith Bible

Honorable Mention

Lexi Fern, So., Gaston

Audrey Hill, Sr., Vernonia

Grace Smith, Sr., Gaston

Allana Tull, Sr., Nestucca

Becca Warren, Jr., Faith Bible

Jordan White, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

All-Defense

POY: Ashley Lohman, Faith Bible

Mia Jauma, Vernonia

Taylor Masterson, Faith Bible

Emma Miller, Neah-Kah-Nie

Rachel Strober, Nestucca

Leah Zallee, Portland Christian

Sportsmanship: Faith Bible

BOYS

League season/tournament champions: Knappa

Player of the Year: Logan Morrill, Knappa

Coach of the Year: Paul Isom, Knappa

First Team

Logan Morrill, Sr., Knappa

Matthew Fachiol, Sr., Faith Bible

Jaydon Hall, So., Mannahouse

David McCallum, Jr., Vernonia

Shane McMahan, Sr., Knappa

Jordan Tibbets, Sr., Columbia

Second Team

Brandon Gale, Sr., Knappa

Devin Johnson, Sr., Mannahouse

Eddie Loza, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Dawson Vensel, Jr., Columbia

Skyler Wallace, Sr., Nestucca

Landon Young, Jr., Faith Bible

Third Team

Jadon Bjornsgard, So., Mannahouse

Christian Chapman, Jr., Columbia

Tanner Jackson, Sr., Knappa

Ty Johnson, Jr., Mannahouse

Luke Taylor, So., Faith Bible

Espen White, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Honorable Mention

Anthony Allen, So., Neah-Kah-Nie

Sam Fundak, Fr., Portland Christian

Garrett Jones, Jr., Vernonia

Feleti Martinez-Afemui, Sr., Faith Bible

Cayden McLaughlin, Sr., Portland Christian

Drew Miller, Sr., Knappa

Lyness Ota, Jr., Vernonia

Austin Peckham, So., Gaston

Jaysson Swirtz, Sr., Nestucca

All-Defense

POY: Logan Morrill, Knappa

Matthew Fachiol, Faith Bible

Tanner Jackson, Knappa

David McCallum, Vernonia

Chisom Okafor, Mannahouse

Dawson Vensel, Columbia

Sportsmanship: Faith Bible

