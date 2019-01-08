Eli Takalo dunks in victory

Knappa's Eli Takalo slams home two points in the Loggers' win over City Christian.

 Krissy Barendse-Goodman/For the Daily Astorian

The sixth-ranked Knappa Loggers scored 80-plus points for the second time this season, in an 80-55 win Tuesday night over City Christian in a Northwest League boys basketball game at Knappa.

Knappa had the game well in hand by halftime, leading 51-27, following a 29-point second quarter for the Loggers.

Knappa hosts No. 3-ranked Columbia Christian Thursday, as the Knights will face their toughest challenge of the season.

In the girls' game, City Christian posted a 50-35 win over Knappa.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.