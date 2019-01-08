The sixth-ranked Knappa Loggers scored 80-plus points for the second time this season, in an 80-55 win Tuesday night over City Christian in a Northwest League boys basketball game at Knappa.
Knappa had the game well in hand by halftime, leading 51-27, following a 29-point second quarter for the Loggers.
Knappa hosts No. 3-ranked Columbia Christian Thursday, as the Knights will face their toughest challenge of the season.
In the girls' game, City Christian posted a 50-35 win over Knappa.
