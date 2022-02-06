Three games in three days was no problem for the No. 2-ranked Knappa boys basketball team last week, as the Loggers went 3-0 in league play to take over first place in the Northwest League.

After a forfeit win over Gaston Wednesday, Knappa followed with easy victories Thursday, Friday and Saturday over Portland Christian (85-29), Vernonia (57-39) and Faith Bible (70-52).

The Knappa girls lost three straight, falling to the Royals (48-46), Vernonia (47-23) and Faith Bible (58-20).

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.