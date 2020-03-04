Between the first team, second team, third team, honorable mention and all-defensive team, the Knappa Loggers had four players and a coach earn individual honors this year, with the announcement of the Northwest All-League boys basketball team.

As voted on by the league's coaches, the all-league squad was announced at the conclusion of the league tournament.

Second-year coach Paul Isom was named as the league's Coach of the Year, while Columbia Christian senior Isiah Mariscal earned Player of the Year honors.

League champion Columbia Christian — which finished third in the post-season league tournament — had three of the six spots on the first team, followed by Knappa with senior Mason Westerholm and junior Devin Hoover.

Logger senior Kanai Phillip was selected to the second team, senior Joe Ramvick was on the third team, and Hoover was the only Knappa player on the league's all-defensive team.

Knappa placed three players on the NWL all-league girls team.

Senior Sophia Carlson was selected to the second team, freshman Katelynn Weaver made third team, and senior Madelynn Weaver earned honorable mention.

NWL Boys All-League

Player of the Year: Isiah Mariscal, Columbia Christian

Coach of the Year: Paul Isom, Knappa

First Team

Isiah Mariscal, Sr., Columbia C.

McKinley Faria, Sr., Mannahouse

Mo Hartwich, Jr., Columbia C.

Devin Hoover, Jr., Knappa

Freddie Jackson, Jr., Columbia C.

Mason Westerholm, Sr., Knappa

Second Team

Cameron Andre-Covington, Jr., Columbia C.

Getnet Gottschalk, Sr., Gaston

Isaac Johnson, Sr., Mannahouse

Kanai Phillip, Sr., Knappa

Mitchell Richwine, Sr., Nestucca

Kale Sullivan, Sr., Vernonia

Kyle Wicklander, Sr., Portland C.

Third Team

Eoghan Collopy, Sr., Portland C.

Kameron Gomez, Jr., Portland C.

Linus Heathershaw, Jr., Gaston

Joe Ramvick, Sr., Knappa

Jordan Tibbets, So., Faith Bible

Honorable Mention

Gunnar Harral, Sr., Vernonia

Jake Hergert, So., Faith Bible

Ben Hurliman, Sr., Nestucca

Eric Lambert, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Kent Pieper, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

All-Defensive

Cody Candau, Gaston

Jaden Dolan, Gaston

Mo Hartwich, Columbia C.

Devin Hoover, Knappa

Ben Hurliman, Nestucca

Isiah Mariscal, Columbia C.

NWL Girls All-League

Player of the Year: Olivia Leslie, Nestucca

Coach of the Year: Charles McKinney, Portland Christian

First Team

Olivia Leslie, Sr., Nestucca

Journie Conard, Sr., Portland C.

Emilee Owen, Sr., Mannahouse

Izzy Steerman, Jr., Faith Bible

Brooklyn Walters, So., Vernonia

Jordan Walters, Sr., Vernonia

Second Team

Carly Brunner, Jr., Portland C.

Sophia Carlson, Sr., Knappa

Shamilee Chatelain, Jr., Nestucca

Madeline DeLucia, Sr., Portland C.

Lauren Ely, Sr., Vernonia

Anna Goodloe, Jr., Faith Bible

Third Team

Awek De Piok, So., Mannahouse

Jayden Hartman, Jr., Vernonia

Kyla Huntley, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Marlei Knox, Jr., Mannahouse

Ashley Lohman, So., Faith Bible

Katelynn Weaver, Fr., Knappa

Honorable Mention

Maranda Brumley, Jr., Columbia C.

Lisa Hartwich, Fr., Columbia C.

Lily Johnson, Sr., Gaston

Taylor Masterson, So., Faith Bible

Olivia Stumetz, Jr., Portland C.

Madelynn Weaver, Sr., Knappa

Kiara Webber, Jr., Nestucca

All-Defensive

Madeline DeLucia, Portland C.

Jayden Hartman, Vernonia

Kayden Logan, Mannahouse

Ashley Lohman, Faith Bible

Taylor Masterson, Faith Bible

Kiara Webber, Nestucca

