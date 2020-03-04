Between the first team, second team, third team, honorable mention and all-defensive team, the Knappa Loggers had four players and a coach earn individual honors this year, with the announcement of the Northwest All-League boys basketball team.
As voted on by the league's coaches, the all-league squad was announced at the conclusion of the league tournament.
Second-year coach Paul Isom was named as the league's Coach of the Year, while Columbia Christian senior Isiah Mariscal earned Player of the Year honors.
League champion Columbia Christian — which finished third in the post-season league tournament — had three of the six spots on the first team, followed by Knappa with senior Mason Westerholm and junior Devin Hoover.
Logger senior Kanai Phillip was selected to the second team, senior Joe Ramvick was on the third team, and Hoover was the only Knappa player on the league's all-defensive team.
Knappa placed three players on the NWL all-league girls team.
Senior Sophia Carlson was selected to the second team, freshman Katelynn Weaver made third team, and senior Madelynn Weaver earned honorable mention.
NWL Boys All-League
Player of the Year: Isiah Mariscal, Columbia Christian
Coach of the Year: Paul Isom, Knappa
First Team
Isiah Mariscal, Sr., Columbia C.
McKinley Faria, Sr., Mannahouse
Mo Hartwich, Jr., Columbia C.
Devin Hoover, Jr., Knappa
Freddie Jackson, Jr., Columbia C.
Mason Westerholm, Sr., Knappa
Second Team
Cameron Andre-Covington, Jr., Columbia C.
Getnet Gottschalk, Sr., Gaston
Isaac Johnson, Sr., Mannahouse
Kanai Phillip, Sr., Knappa
Mitchell Richwine, Sr., Nestucca
Kale Sullivan, Sr., Vernonia
Kyle Wicklander, Sr., Portland C.
Third Team
Eoghan Collopy, Sr., Portland C.
Kameron Gomez, Jr., Portland C.
Linus Heathershaw, Jr., Gaston
Joe Ramvick, Sr., Knappa
Jordan Tibbets, So., Faith Bible
Honorable Mention
Gunnar Harral, Sr., Vernonia
Jake Hergert, So., Faith Bible
Ben Hurliman, Sr., Nestucca
Eric Lambert, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Kent Pieper, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
All-Defensive
Cody Candau, Gaston
Jaden Dolan, Gaston
Mo Hartwich, Columbia C.
Devin Hoover, Knappa
Ben Hurliman, Nestucca
Isiah Mariscal, Columbia C.
NWL Girls All-League
Player of the Year: Olivia Leslie, Nestucca
Coach of the Year: Charles McKinney, Portland Christian
First Team
Olivia Leslie, Sr., Nestucca
Journie Conard, Sr., Portland C.
Emilee Owen, Sr., Mannahouse
Izzy Steerman, Jr., Faith Bible
Brooklyn Walters, So., Vernonia
Jordan Walters, Sr., Vernonia
Second Team
Carly Brunner, Jr., Portland C.
Sophia Carlson, Sr., Knappa
Shamilee Chatelain, Jr., Nestucca
Madeline DeLucia, Sr., Portland C.
Lauren Ely, Sr., Vernonia
Anna Goodloe, Jr., Faith Bible
Third Team
Awek De Piok, So., Mannahouse
Jayden Hartman, Jr., Vernonia
Kyla Huntley, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Marlei Knox, Jr., Mannahouse
Ashley Lohman, So., Faith Bible
Katelynn Weaver, Fr., Knappa
Honorable Mention
Maranda Brumley, Jr., Columbia C.
Lisa Hartwich, Fr., Columbia C.
Lily Johnson, Sr., Gaston
Taylor Masterson, So., Faith Bible
Olivia Stumetz, Jr., Portland C.
Madelynn Weaver, Sr., Knappa
Kiara Webber, Jr., Nestucca
All-Defensive
Madeline DeLucia, Portland C.
Jayden Hartman, Vernonia
Kayden Logan, Mannahouse
Ashley Lohman, Faith Bible
Taylor Masterson, Faith Bible
Kiara Webber, Nestucca
