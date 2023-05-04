Six players from Clatsop County were among the selections to this year’s 4A Oregon Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams, announced in April.
The teams were selected by members of the OBCA.
The Astoria girls led the way with three selections, as sophomore Shelby Bruney was named to the first team, junior teammate Maitlin Young was second team, and Astoria sophomore Tayla Huber and Seaside senior Kaylee Snyder were named honorable mention.
Bruney — also the Cowapa League Player of the Year — was the only sophomore on the first team, which included four seniors and a junior.
Coach of the Year was Jason Ramos, and Player of the Year was senior Jozie Ramos, both from state champion Baker.
The Lady Fishermen, who finished third at state, will be the only team from last season’s state tournament with every starter returning, including the three all-state players.
Meanwhile, Baker loses all five starters, and runner-up Gladstone had eight seniors.
On the boys’ side, Seaside’s Austin Palmer was one of three sophomores on the second team, and Seaside sophomore Ruger Thompson was honorable mention.
The complete OBCA all-state basketball teams:
4A Girls
Player of the Year: Jozie Ramos, Baker
Coach of the Year: Jason Ramos, Baker
First Team
Jozie Ramos, Sr., Baker
Shelby Bruney, So., Astoria
Annie Campos, Jr., Henley
Hanne Hopkins, Sr., Gladstone
Kate Miles, Sr., Marshfield
Macey Moore, Sr., Baker
Second Team
Abigail Brown, Sr., Philomath
Rylan Davis, Jr., Madras
Maddie Dustin, Jr., Cascade
Katelynn Weaver, Sr., Crook County
Maitlin Young, Jr., Astoria
Honorable Mention
Ella Bailey, Sr., Mazama
Trinity Barker, Sr., Marshfield
Brooke Burke, Sr., Sweet Home
Paige Doerr, Sr., Marist
Rylee Elms, Sr., Baker
Anna Harper, So., Henley
Tayla Huber, So., Astoria
Brooklyn Jaca, Sr., Baker
Morgan James, Sr., Phoenix
Sam Jedrykowski, Sr., Gladstone
Devan Lee, Fr., St. Helens
Paige Macduff, Jr., Marshfield
Faith Marshall, Sr., Junction City
Hailey Schmidt, Jr., Pendleton
Makenna Shorts, Sr., La Grande
Kaylee Snyder, Sr., Seaside
Adison Stoddard, Sr., Scappoose
Emily Taunisila, Fr., Philomath
4A Boys
Player of the Year: Kaleb Burnett, Junction City
Coach of the Year: Craig Rothenberger, Junction City
First Team
Kaleb Burnett, Sr., Junction City
Cole Beardsley, Sr., Philomath
Blayne Boersma, Sr., Henley
Eddie Freauff, Jr., Crook County
Isaiah Jones, So., Baker
Second Team
Cole Hammack, So., North Marion
Spencer Horne, Sr., Cascade
Landon Knox, So., Cascade
Ty May, Sr., Philomath
Austin Palmer, So., Seaside
Honorable Mention
Seneca Ball, Jr., Madras
Garrett Callsen, Sr., Stayton
Owen Cheyne, Sr., Henley
Cohen Daves, Sr., Gladstone
Paul Hobson, Jr., Baker
Court Knabe, Sr., Junction City
Cooper Mullens, Sr., Marist
Brennen Murphy, Sr., Cottage Grove
Gunner Rothenberger, Sr., Junction City
Ruger Thompson, Jr., Seaside
Bryce Worrell, Sr., Mazama