Looking to win their sixth Seaside Holiday Classic in the last 10 years, the Seaside boys basketball team got off to a great start Thursday in their latest tournament, with a 56-50 win over Cottage Grove in the late, late game at the high school.
Playing without leading scorer Ever Sibony, the Gulls were clinging to a 42-37 lead after three quarters.
But Seaside sophomore Ruger Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to start the fourth, and the Gulls were never threatened after that.
Seaside's Conner Langmo led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Cash Corder with 17. The Gulls have played in the championship game of the tournament every year since 2010, except 2013. No tournament was held in 2020.
Astoria 56, Newport 49
Astoria rallied from a halftime deficit to outscore Newport 33-23 in the second half, for a 56-49 win over the Cubs Thursday afternoon, in a first round game of the Seaside Holiday Classic.
Astoria senior Colton McMaster went on a scoring spree, pouring in 33 points to lead all scorers. Judd Field was the next highest scorer with seven points.
Seaside Holiday Classic
Boys championship games since 2010
2010: South Whidbey 45, Seaside 32
2011: Seaside 51, Madras 35
2012: Madras 54, Seaside 47
2014: Madras 45, Seaside 41
2015: Seaside 61, Astoria 40
2016: Seaside 87, Newport 54
2017: Newport 70, Seaside 59
2018: Seaside 66, Newport 47
2019: Seaside 77, Montesano 52
Girls Basketball
Seaside 28, Newport 23
The Seaside girls were playing their brand of basketball Thursday night — low-scoring and defensive.
Averaging just 26 points per game through five games, the Gulls held off Newport 28-23 in a first round contest of the Seaside Holiday Classic.
The Cubs came in averaging 49.6 points through five games, but early foul trouble for Newport and a hot hand for Seaside's Lilli Taylor were too much to overcome.
Seaside took an 18-12 lead midway through the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Abby Nofield, and the Gulls finished off the game at the free throw line.
Seaside made 7-for-16 free throws, to Newport's 1-for-2.
Taylor led all scorers with 13 points, followed by Newport sophomore Avonly Wolf with 10.
In other first round action of the girls bracket, Astoria defeated Heritage, 49-37.