The West All-Stars topped the North All-Stars 90-71 in the championship game of the boys' 4A/3A/2A basketball series, the 49th annual summer all-star event hosted by the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association.
The three-game all-star series showcases the top senior class talent in the state from the 2021-22 season. The North roster included three players from Clatsop County.
In Friday's opener at the Morse Center in Eugene, the North snapped a 47-47 halftime tie by outscoring the South 61-27 in the second half, for a 108-74 win.
Five players scored in double figures for the North. Mathias Billings of De La Salle led with 19 points, followed by Seaside's Ever Sibony with 18. Seaside teammate Cash Corder and Knappa's Logan Morrill scored 15 points apiece, while Morrill (7-for-11 from the field) had a game-high 15 rebounds to go with three blocks.
Corder had three steals, two blocks, two assists and eight boards, and Sibony had 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists. The North out-rebounded the South 78 to 47.
In Saturday's championship game at Wilsonville High School, the West All-Stars had 10 steals and blocked seven shots in the win, while both teams launched a combined 71 3-pointers, missing 53.
Austen Sladek (Western Christian) had 16 points to lead the West, with 14 points from Colby Evans (Junction City) and 11 by Riley Cantu (Kennedy).
Billings led the North with 17 points. Sibony had eight points, while Morrill and Corder were held to six and five points, respectively.
