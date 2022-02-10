The Knappa girls basketball team kept their post-season hopes alive with a 52-36 win over Mannahouse Christian, Wednesday night at Knappa.
The Loggers (6-14 overall, 2-10 in the Northwest League) topped the 50-point mark for just the second time this season, with two games remaining, both against the two teams they have beaten in league (at Gaston, at Mannahouse).
A 3-pointer by Taryn Barendse had the Loggers in front 22-6 midway through the second quarter, and from there, Knappa wore down the much smaller, inexperienced Lions.
With just six players on the roster — all freshmen — Mannahouse still managed to keep the game reasonably close, with a game-high 19 points from Reaiah Hall.
An offensive rebound basket by Knappa's Ariana Miller extended the Logger lead to 34-13 in the third quarter, and 46-20 in the fourth.
Ten fourth quarter points from Hall helped Mannahouse outscore Knappa 16-6 to finish the game. Hannah Dietrichs led Knappa with 10 points. Miller added nine points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Alondra Piña had six steals and Taylor Pass had five steals for the Loggers, who pressured the Lions into 33 turnovers.
“The girls came to play tonight,” said Knappa coach Tracie Nygaard Brockey. “It was a great atmosphere in our gym. We even got our foreign exchange student (Laura Jeka) in for the last minute and she sank a free throw. The crowd was chanting her name.”
Boys Basketball
Loggers 61, Lions 38
Like they have all season in the Northwest League standings, the Knappa Loggers led from start to finish Wednesday night at home, as the No. 1-ranked Loggers all but locked up yet another regular season title with a 61-38 win over Mannahouse Christian.
Three-point shots by Shane McMahan, Brandon Gale and Tanner Jackson led to a 17-10 lead after one quarter, and the Loggers cruised from there, outscoring the Lions 44-28 over the final three quarters.