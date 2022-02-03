It took exactly 32 minutes, 54 seconds for the Portland Christian Royals to get their first lead Thursday night at Knappa, and once they got it, the Royals hung on for a thrilling 48-46 win over the Loggers in a Northwest League girls basketball game.
Making up for early foul trouble to teammate Hannah Dietrichs, Knappa sophomore Ariana Miller scored six points in the first quarter for the quick seven-point lead.
The Royals managed to keep themselves in the game, with sharp shooting from the outside by Anna Humphrey (12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first half).
Dietrichs finished with nine points before eventually fouling out, but teammates Kendall Jackson and Taryn Barendse picked up the scoring slack in the second half.
Barendse drilled a 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the game, and Knappa's lead reached 46-38 after a three-point play from Miller.
But those would be the final points of the night for the Loggers, as Portland Christian freshman Maiya Hardy put on a fourth quarter scoring exhibition, pouring in 16 of her game-high 25 points in the final period.
In the final three minutes, Hardy hit a 3-pointer, converted a three-point play and scored on a layup to tie the game at 46-46 with 1:30 left.
Leah Zallee hit two free throws at the 1:06 mark to give the Royals their one and only lead, and after taking a time out, the Loggers missed on two shots in the final 17 seconds.
Miller scored 14 and Barendse added seven for Knappa, which drops to 1-6 in league play, while the Royals improve to 4-6.
Boys Basketball
Loggers 85, Royals 29
The Knappa boys basketball team overcame a rough start, but the Loggers eventually heated up and went on to score an easy 85-29 win over Portland Christian, in a Northwest League contest Thursday at Knappa.
Numerous offensive rebound baskets from Logan Morrill and fast break hoops for Tanner Jackson helped the Loggers to a 20-9 lead, but Knappa went cold from the outside, and the Royals took advantage by pulling to within 24-19.
From there, Knappa outscored the Royals 61-10 for its 17th win in a row.
Ranked second in the latest 2A coaches poll with three first place votes, Knappa is the NWL's lone unbeaten team (9-0) in league play, 17-1 overall. Portland Christian drops to 1-19 overall.