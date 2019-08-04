A group of local youth basketball players took to the streets of Portland recently to compete in the Rip City 3-on-3 Basketball tournament, held July 27-28 at the Moda Center.
The 11-year-old team of Mulu Starr-Hollow, Teagan Birdeno, Kanon Huber and Quin Gohr (the Astoria Bandits) made the trek to the big city and went undefeated during Saturday’s action, earning the No. 1 overall seed heading into Sunday’s single-elimination tournament.
The Bandits reached the finals and were defeated by a 12-year-old team from West Portland.
The Bandits hit the courts again Saturday and Sunday in the 21st annual Salem Hoopla Tournament, the second largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the nation (behind Spokane, Wash.).
Competing in Pool D of the boys' 11-and-under competitive division, the Bandits were 1-2 in pool play Saturday.
They lost their first two games, dropping a 25-19 decision to the Trident Warrers of Gladstone, followed by a 32-15 loss to the Ballerz (of Salem).
The Bandits closed pool play with a 35-13 win over the CA2 Sports 6th of Corvallis.
Advancing to Sunday's bracket play, the PDX Ballers Blue team defeated the Bandits 34-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.