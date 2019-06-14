Jake Mullins has been hired as the new varsity girls basketball coach at Warrenton High School, athletic director Ian O’Brien announced Friday.
In a shake-up earlier in the week, Robert Hoepfl stepped down as the girls basketball coach and athletic director, and O’Brien moved into his former role as the Warrenton athletic director.
Hoepfl and his family will be moving to the east coast, where his wife has accepted a teaching position in New Jersey. He had served as the Warrenton coach for the last four years.
O’Brien will remain as the school’s head football coach, in addition to his duties as athletic director.
A 2004 graduate of Warrenton High School, Mullins has been the varsity assistant and head junior varsity coach for the Warrenton boys program for three years. He also worked in the same role at Kennedy High School in Mt. Angel.
Hoepfl took over as the Warrenton girls basketball coach in 2015-16, and led the Warriors to season records of 8-16, 16-9, 19-8 and 21-9 in his four-year span as coach (64-42 overall, fourth on the school’s list of coaching victories for girls basketball). He was the league’s Coach of the Year in 2018.
Warrenton reached the 3A state tournament last season, for the first time since 2010.
“What he’s done with our girls basketball program is awesome,” O’Brien said of Hoepfl. “We haven’t had that kind of success in a long time.”
Since John Mattila (290 career wins) stepped down in 2011 after 15 years as the Warrenton girls basketball coach, the Warriors have had three different coaches over the last eight seasons.
O’Brien posted on the school’s Facebook page, “Warrenton High School is excited to bring Jake in as our next head girls basketball coach. He has high energy, outstanding work ethic and understands the game of basketball with a passion for Warrenton High School athletics.”
